The Absolute Best Way To Caramelize White Chocolate

Caramelizing food can make practically anything taste better, from onions to butternut squash. But have you ever tried caramelizing white chocolate? This process essentially occurs when you heat up sugars, which oxidizes them and adds deliciously toasty flavors, along with a rich brown hue. While it can work in any food that contains sugars, like the aforementioned savory ingredients, white chocolate offers so much sweetness that it's an ideal candidate for caramelization. While it does contain some cocoa in the form of butter, it has much more sugar than milk or dark versions, meaning much more material to work with when exposed to heat.

But what's the best way to go about caramelizing white chocolate? It's possible to do so by toasting it in the oven, but this can take up to an hour, and you may have to take it out to stir every 10 minutes. For a much faster method, heat your white chocolate on the stove instead. While you will have to keep an eye on it, it should only take up to half an hour to get the nutty, delicious smell and flavor you're looking for.