A Salt Water Spray Will Amp Up The Flavor Of Bland Chips

Chips aren't the most gourmet snack in the world, and they really only need to fulfill two expectations: be crunchy and be salty. While they may easily achieve the former requirement, some chips fall woefully short of the latter. If your chips don't meet your saline quota, use a salt water spray to fix it.

Taking a bite of food only to discover that it's not seasoned enough is an all too common experience. With most things like eggs or pasta, it's an easy fix — just sprinkle a little more salt on top. However, chips have a hardened texture that make tossing salt on them and expecting it to stick all but impossible. Instead, use a salt water spray to give your chips the salty boost they need. What sounds like a product that delivers a gorgeous, textured wavy hairdo actually gives chips a nice savory coating.

It's a simple combination of just salt and water, so the mineral dissolves into the liquid and spritzes out of a spray bottle with ease. Once it lands on your chips, it's soon absorbed, aided by a few minutes in the oven. With just a few spritzes, you'll have chips with a sodium level that's been adjusted to your liking. There's no special item you need to purchase to do this. Whether you're using pink Himalayan or seasoned, any type of fine salt will do. Just stir it in hot water and allow it to cool before bottling it up.