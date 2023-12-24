Patience Is Key When Stir-Frying On A Weak Electric Stove

There are few things as frustrating as trying to cook a stir-fry when your stovetop seems to simply not want to fry anything. Cooking a stir-fry on a weak electric stove can often lead to lackluster results and potentially mushy ingredients. The easiest way to beat this common problem is patience. You might need to work with your stir-fry on the stove a little longer than normal to get the results you're looking for. You can set yourself up for success by figuring out which of your burners heats up the best and committing to using that one for cooking.

If you aren't making your stir-fries with a wok, you might want to consider investing in one. Woks are specifically designed to retain heat and evenly distribute it. This will help your cooking process since even if your stove fluctuates in temperature, your wok will still be hot and evenly cook your food.

Once you've chosen the ideal burner, preheat your pan. You can do this by coating your pan in a small amount of oil and letting it heat for a short period of time. This lets your meal start cooking as soon as it hits the pan. Try not to overcrowd your pan when you start cooking. Do your best to arrange ingredients in a single layer, allowing for maximum contact between your hot pan and the food, speeding up the cooking time. Remember that cooking your meal a little longer than you normally would will lead to the results you want.