Fried Grapes Give Sauteed Kale A Crispy Burst Of Sweet Favor

As healthy as kale might be, the green, hardy ingredient can take a bit of work to be made into dishes that all the diners at your table will enjoy. Whether you have tried massaging kale leaves or have dressed a kale salad with drizzled honey-enhanced balsamic vinegar, there's one inclusion you may have overlooked when it comes to making a delicious kale-based dish: fried grapes.

The sweetness of the grapes elevates the savory kale, to make an unusual side dish of spicy kale with fried grapes. To prepare grapes for their introduction to the greens, halve and de-seed at least a cup of the fruit and cook in heated olive oil over medium heat. To invite extra savory flavor into the side-dish party, caramelize some onion before adding in the grapes, or simply focus on frying the grapes and salt lightly. You can use the same pan to saute your washed kale and any additional ingredients like red pepper flakes, chopped walnuts, or olives. Gently stir the ingredients together until the kale becomes soft, then set into a bowl to serve.