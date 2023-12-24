Crisp Up Sticky Rice By Giving It The Grill Treatment

A classic dish in the Far East, sticky rice's appeal has as much to do with texture as flavor. True to its name, its sticky, chewy, and tender bite stands out from the separate fluffy long or short-grain rice popular around the world. Grilling sticky rice will add even more depth of flavor and texture, creating a wonderfully crispy and smokey exterior for its chewy, glutinous, sweet interior.

Grilling sticky rice is a common practice in many Southeast Asian culinary traditions and lends well to both sweet and savory profiles. Due to its sticky, cohesive nature, sticky rice is easy to mold and keeps its shape over the grill. In fact, grilling sticky rice creates a crispy exterior that effectively cements its shape and keeps it from falling apart with each bite. Many traditional grilled sticky rice recipes are skewered rice filets that you can eat like any skewered meat.

In addition to the delectable textural contrast, grilling sticky rice imparts a smokiness to complement both a sweet, nutty coconut milk foundation and a savory, salty elaboration. Charred bits of rice provide a slightly bitter finish for added sophistication. Furthermore, you can add starchy ingredients like taro paste, sweet beans, or meat to grilled sticky rice to create an all-in-one meal or show-stopping dessert.