Give Jambalaya A Nutty, Savory Makeover With Sweet Potato

To prepare the sweet potatoes for jambalaya, peel and dice them first. Be sure to dice them in small pieces so they can cook thoroughly and become tender, or you might end up with chunks of undercooked spuds. However, you can also boil and smash sweet potatoes and incorporate them into this dish. This method works when you have leftover mashed sweet potatoes that you need to use or if you prefer a creamier consistency in jambalaya.

Another alternative is to skip the meat and use sweet potatoes to make a vegan version of jambalaya with other vegetables like green beans, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Add tofu to vegan jambalaya if you want more protein in the dish. If you like seafood, add shrimp or lobster along with the tubers in the jambalaya. Do you prefer red meat or already have some in the fridge? Skip the chicken and use beef instead. Here's a final tip: We understand if you prefer to keep the skin on sweet potatoes because the outer layer is full of nutrients, but peel them for this dish to create a smoother texture.