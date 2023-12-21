Roast Leftover Coleslaw To Give It A New, Tasty Life

After a barbecue or gathering, the rush to figure out how to use up all of your leftovers begins. While grilled meat can be repurposed into sandwiches, dishes with a shorter life span – like coleslaw – are trickier to figure out. To salvage your leftover coleslaw in a creative way, roast it in the oven.

Foods like pizza or Chinese takeout somehow taste better when eaten later, even after some time. Unfortunately, coleslaw doesn't seem to share that same fate. Not only does it go bad within a few days, but the creamy side dish often tastes bitter not long after it's made. However, roasting seems to salvage it in a way that the fridge can't. Instead of bitter, soggy slaw, you'll get crisp coleslaw that makes the perfect quick side for dinner.

Since leftover coleslaw can be a little watery at times, you'll need to strain it first to press out the excess liquid. Then, spread it out on a baking pan and drizzle it with olive oil so it'll caramelize as it roasts. Set the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and roast the coleslaw for around 20 minutes, or until it browns slightly and starts to crisp up.