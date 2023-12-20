Use A Bench Scraper For Better Loaded Potatoes

The bench scraper is a misunderstood tool. Unlike flashier kitchen gadgets and single-purpose gizmos, bench scrapers don't look like much — picture a rectangular piece of metal with a handle. The reality, though, is that the tool is actually pretty versatile. It can cut dough, transfer chopped ingredients, smash aromatics, and even clean work surfaces. Yet, the best application for the humble bench scraper may be priming potatoes destined to be loaded with tasty toppings.

Post-bake, spuds need to be sliced before any ingredients can be added. While you could stop there, simply cutting a spud in half is a cop-out. Since part of the appeal of a baked potato is its texture, it's important to fluff up the flesh. Otherwise, you'll be left with something reminiscent of a boring boiled tater, void of any characteristic creaminess. Although you could use a fork to help break up tender potato innards, we recommend reaching for a bench scraper instead.

After using the tool to slice the potato lengthwise, a bench scraper can also expose more of the spud's soft interior by making a few horizontal cuts. In addition to giving potatoes a texturing-improving mash, the greatest benefit of working with a bench scraper is that it greatly maximizes surface area. By effortlessly breaking up the potato's interior and creating a nearly flat base in the process, this allows more toppings to be added, giving ingredients a better opportunity to fully seep into every nook and cranny of the potato.