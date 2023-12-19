Gluten May Be The Key To Fixing Your Crumbly Homemade Bread

For such a universally popular and beloved food, bread can be a frustrating mystery when you actually try to bake it. Follow the recipe exactly and your loaf can still end up flat as a pancake, too dense, too crumbly, or have a host of other problems. Despite containing only three ingredients, flour, water, and yeast, in its most basic form, the complex interactions happening behind the scenes are what make bread challenging, and also what make it difficult to diagnose what the mistake was. It also doesn't help that one problem can often have multiple possible causes, some of which can be tied to one another. That's usually the case with crumbly bread and gluten.

Gluten is the essential ingredient that holds your bread together and crumbly is usually a sign you don't have enough of it. Gluten is not something that flour has in its unaltered state, it is only formed when you add water which helps link the proteins in flour together. Kneading dough helps the gluten strands that have formed combine, creating a larger network that gives bread its structure and allows it to trap air without breaking. Generally speaking, the more gluten that is present and developed, the stronger your dough will be, which means it can expand into those nice soft webs of bread instead of getting crumbly. Depending on your recipe and how you made your bread, adding more gluten to fix a crumbly texture can take a couple of different forms.