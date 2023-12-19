The Plaza Hotel In NYC Is Known For A Festive Variation Of The French 75 Cocktail

You might correlate The Plaza Hotel in New York City with the children's book "Eloise" and scenes from "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." And just in case you don't know, it's a tony hotel perched on the edge of Central Park that's hosted famous guests and residents including celebrities and royals. Inside, you'll find The Champagne Bar which serves swanky champagnes and cocktails made with top-shelf liquor, including the Plaza Champagne Punch. This boozy punch reminds us of a spin on the classic French 75 cocktail, which is a concoction of gin, champagne, simple syrup, and lemon juice.

The Plaza Hotel's punch pays homage to the long history of the boozy juice from its origins in the East and West Indies to Britain, and from there to America in time to celebrate the signing of The Declaration of Independence, according to its description on the menu. So what's in this popular punch? It has Nolet's gin and Duval Leroy Rosé (yes, it has bubbles in case you're wondering) with fresh lemon and strawberries, which sounds boozy and refreshing if you ask us.