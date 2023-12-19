The Plaza Hotel In NYC Is Known For A Festive Variation Of The French 75 Cocktail
You might correlate The Plaza Hotel in New York City with the children's book "Eloise" and scenes from "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." And just in case you don't know, it's a tony hotel perched on the edge of Central Park that's hosted famous guests and residents including celebrities and royals. Inside, you'll find The Champagne Bar which serves swanky champagnes and cocktails made with top-shelf liquor, including the Plaza Champagne Punch. This boozy punch reminds us of a spin on the classic French 75 cocktail, which is a concoction of gin, champagne, simple syrup, and lemon juice.
The Plaza Hotel's punch pays homage to the long history of the boozy juice from its origins in the East and West Indies to Britain, and from there to America in time to celebrate the signing of The Declaration of Independence, according to its description on the menu. So what's in this popular punch? It has Nolet's gin and Duval Leroy Rosé (yes, it has bubbles in case you're wondering) with fresh lemon and strawberries, which sounds boozy and refreshing if you ask us.
Enjoying The Plaza Hotel's boozy champagne punch
Are you ready to grab some champagne punch at the historic hotel? You'll need to bring a friend (or two) because the bar has a two person minimum to order it. The drink also costs $46 per person according to the menu, so you might want to save it for a special occasion. You're getting top-shelf liquor, so it's probably worth it to wash down one of the many bites served at the bar like French onion soup, cheese boards, farro salad, caviar with garnishes, and sandwiches like a classic club that costs $31.
The Champagne Bar is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for light fare and cocktails, and stays open til 11 p.m. for cocktail service only if you want to grab a nightcap. It's first come, first served so you might have to wait for a seat, but there's plenty to look at so it should go quickly. And if you want to make this boozy champagne punch at home instead, use your favorite bubbly rosé, gin, lemon juice, simple syrup for a little sweetness, and a splash of passion tea or tropical juice finished off with a garnish of fresh berries and lemon slices.