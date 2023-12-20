Give Leftover Chili New Life With Cream Cheese And Chips

Chili makes for delicious leftovers because all of the flavors from ingredients like onion, garlic, peppers, and spices like chili powder have more time to meld. For that reason, you might think it tastes more flavorful the next day, but if you can't fathom digging into another bowl of chili straight away, turn it into a creamy dip with the addition of cream cheese and extra toppings. It's like a meaty version of a cheese dip that's perfect to serve with chips.

You can make this chili dip as simple or as complex as you want. For the former, you can soften about six ounces of cream cheese for every two cups of leftover chili. Many blocks of cream cheese are eight ounces, so you can use it all if you don't have other uses for the rest of the block to avoid food waste. Don't use too much more cream cheese, though, or the dip won't have the right consistency. You can always add more chili if you have it, or add some shredded cheese to fine-tune the consistency. Serve it with your favorite tortilla chips, corn chips, pita chips, or vegetable sticks such as celery or carrots.