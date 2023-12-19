Sprinkle Ground Dried Capers On Chips For An Irresistible Party Snack

The two main ways to make dried ground capers involve a dehydrator or oven. If you already own one of the former devices, drying these buds out is as simple as patting them with a paper towel and popping them in for about eight hours. If you want to go with the oven, you'll still want to mop up any excess moisture with a paper towel, and then go ahead and place them on a lined baking sheet. They'll take a few hours to dehydrate in the oven at a low temperature, like 200 degrees Fahrenheit.

Whichever method you choose, you'll want to wait until your capers cool completely, then pulverize them in a blender or food processor until they turn into the consistency of a seasoning. It's worth noting that you can also buy caper powder at certain specialty food stores or online, but keep in mind that this option is a little pricier.

Whipping up a party snack is then as simple as sprinkling your new seasoning over chips, but choose your bag strategically. You may want to avoid chips that are already salted or pick a flavorless option, as caper powder has plenty of pizzazz. And keep the type of crisp in mind. Tortilla chips may not mesh as well with caper flavors, while kettle and wavy potato chips with ridges can make for a mouthwatering snack.