The Key To Properly Freezing And Thawing Pulled Pork

To freeze your pulled pork, first, wait until the leftovers have cooled before tossing in your freezer-safe zip-top bag. Freezing hot foods can increase the temperature of your freezer and cause other frozen foods to start defrosting. This creates a potentially dangerous situation that can result in bacteria growth and foodborne illness. The best way to cool down your pork is to pop it in the fridge (yes, refrigerating hot food is totally safe) to avoid letting it sit at room temperature for too long. Once it's cooled, grab your freezer-safe bags or storage containers and fill them up. Additionally, try to keep excess air out of these containers because oxygen exposure encourages freezer burn. According to the USDA, you should only freeze cooked meats for up to two to three months to help maintain their quality.

When it's time to thaw the meat, you can opt for a traditional method like defrosting in the refrigerator. Alternatively, you can go a more creative route like using your rolling pin, or setting your freezer bag in a pot of water with a sous vide cooker attached. Be sure to avoid the microwave, however, because it unevenly heats the meat and leaves it vulnerable to the spread of bacteria.

With these tips in mind, your pulled pork will be ready to use whenever the craving strikes. Be sure to check out our creative uses for leftover pulled pork to inspire your next delicious meal!