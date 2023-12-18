Let Cuban Black Beans Rest Overnight For A Melding Of Flavors

Black beans are a staple of Cuban cuisine. You would be hard-pressed to sit down at a Cuban dinner table and not find a bowl of them, whether they are accompanying a plate of mojo-roasted chicken or a heaping helping of juicy, braised ropa vieja. Making a great plate of Cuban black beans is not as easy as opening a can and applying heat, though. For truly delectable beans, we recommend letting them sit overnight to properly absorb every flavor.

Much like the phenomenon many experience when making soup, beans are often better the next day. This effect can happen for a variety of reasons, but most consistently it occurs simply because of time. When given enough time, the compounds from the various herbs, seasonings and aromatics will be able to spread more evenly throughout the brothy liquid of the beans. Since beans are super starchy and absorbent, they will also have a chance to soak up extra flavor in their interiors, making each bite even more flavorful.