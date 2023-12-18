Wrap Brussels Sprouts In Puff Pasty For A Salty, Buttery Kick

You might typically wrap cocktail sausages in puff pastry for pigs in a blanket, but we've got an idea for a veggie version of the appetizer or snack that is just as delicious. Instead of sausages, use Brussels sprouts to get a burst of salty and buttery flavors. You can use a variety of seasonings and pair them with dips like a zesty mustard, just like you might with traditional pigs in a blanket. The result is a delicious starter, especially if you want to cut down on your meat intake, or you have to serve vegetarian guests at a cocktail or dinner party.

To lean into the ongoing Brussels sprouts trend, let's take a look at our original recipe for parmesan pastry-wrapped Brussels sprouts from Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse. In the recipe, Rosenhouse pairs grated Parmesan cheese with the Brussels sprouts before wrapping them in puff pastry. "The smokiness of the roasted Brussels sprouts pairs so nicely with the umami flavor of Parmesan cheese, enhanced with salt and pepper, and wrapped in crisp puff pastry for that traditional pigs in a blanket presentation," says Rosenhouse.