How To Fix Grainy And Overcooked Fudge So It's Soft Again

It's the holiday season, and you've made a batch of fudge for friends and family, but you've just had a bite, and the texture is off. It tastes fine, except there's a graininess or a grittiness to the fudge that's unpleasant. Or, maybe the fudge is hard, brittle, and overcooked. The grittiness comes from sugar crystals that didn't dissolve into the fudge during the cooking process. Hard and overcooked fudge isn't great, either, but before you throw the whole pan out, try this simple trick.

For both problems, you'll need to melt the fudge back down to allow the sugar crystals to properly dissolve or to allow the overcooked fudge to soften up again. It may seem counterintuitive to cook overcooked fudge even more, but trust us, you just need to start the fudge over from scratch. Of course, if the fudge is burnt, that's a different problem, and cooking it again won't remove the burnt flavor. Grab the saucepan that you initially used to cook the fudge and toss the fudge back in along with 1 ½ cups of water and a splash of cream. Adding some cream of tartar is a helpful way to keep the sugar crystals at bay as well — it's not essential, but if you have some, definitely pour a little in. Bring the fudge to a boil slowly. You want the sugar to dissolve before it boils, so make sure the fudge is smooth before turning the heat up.