Carbonara Sauce Doesn't Just Belong On Pasta Noodles

It's magnificent what a few egg yolks can be transformed into — rich custard, savory Caesar dressing, or even sweet crème brûlée. When combined with black pepper, pecorino Romano, and guanciale, those egg yolks turn into a velvety carbonara. A simple sauce made with the finest ingredients, carbonara sauce is too good to be reserved for pasta noodles alone.

The Roman dish traditionally calls for spaghetti and has expanded to other fine, long strands like linguine or bucatini that are regarded as the best type of pasta for carbonara sauce. Sure, carbonara clings to these delicate noodles like a dream, but its rich texture adorns other grains beautifully, particularly Arborio rice. Recipe developer Leah Maroney opts for the rice in her carbonara-style risotto dish, as the grain lends the silky sauce a "cozy and comforting" feel. The carbonara tastes no different in this recipe. However, the preparation is slightly different.

Rather than draining the pasta and adding it to a skillet of fried guanciale (or pancetta), Maroney toasts the risotto in the pork's fat drippings. White wine is then added, followed by a gradual amount of heated chicken broth that's gently stirred until it's absorbed by the risotto. From there, a little more chicken broth is added. Afterward, the egg yolks and whisked whites are slowly poured in, as well as the cheese and fried pancetta.