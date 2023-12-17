Top Brussels Sprouts With Crumbled Walnuts For A Crunchy Complement

Brussels sprouts seem to have transformed in recent years from those vegetables that taunted our childhoods into a trendy veggie that's now served as an appetizer and side dish in a variety of ways at restaurants of all calibers. These days, there are endless recipes to make roasted Brussels sprouts at home with toppings like balsamic glaze, bacon, or even cranberries to provide varying flavors or contrasting textures. But have you considered crumbled walnuts as a delicious ingredient to add crunch to your favorite Brussels sprouts recipe?

In Tasting Table recipe developer Annabelle Randles' Brussels sprouts gratin with walnut crumble, Randles makes a gratin-style dish with a cheese sauce topped with a walnut crumble with breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, and dried thyme. We think it's a delicious way to cook the veggie, but the good news is that you don't have to put as much effort into your Brussels in order to add a nutty crunch with walnuts if you prefer to keep things simple.