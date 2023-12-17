Top Brussels Sprouts With Crumbled Walnuts For A Crunchy Complement
Brussels sprouts seem to have transformed in recent years from those vegetables that taunted our childhoods into a trendy veggie that's now served as an appetizer and side dish in a variety of ways at restaurants of all calibers. These days, there are endless recipes to make roasted Brussels sprouts at home with toppings like balsamic glaze, bacon, or even cranberries to provide varying flavors or contrasting textures. But have you considered crumbled walnuts as a delicious ingredient to add crunch to your favorite Brussels sprouts recipe?
In Tasting Table recipe developer Annabelle Randles' Brussels sprouts gratin with walnut crumble, Randles makes a gratin-style dish with a cheese sauce topped with a walnut crumble with breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, and dried thyme. We think it's a delicious way to cook the veggie, but the good news is that you don't have to put as much effort into your Brussels in order to add a nutty crunch with walnuts if you prefer to keep things simple.
Toppings Brussels sprouts with walnuts
Roasting Brussels sprouts is one of the more popular ways to cook them because it's an effortless way to add caramelization, giving the veggie nutty flavors and a slightly crunchy outside. To keep it easy, you can follow your go-to recipe for roasted Brussels sprouts, then top with crumbled walnuts combined with other toppings. For autumnal flavors year round, pair the walnuts with a balsamic vinaigrette and dried cranberries for a bit of sweetness and chewiness. If you prefer meaty flavors, add pancetta or crumbled bacon with the walnut pieces, or go with crumbled cheese like feta or blue cheese for creaminess. Another option is to make candied walnuts with sugar and cinnamon to infuse the vegetable dish with sweetness and crunchiness.
Not into roasted Brussels sprouts? Use the tiny cabbages in a salad or slaw instead. For this method, most recipes suggest shredding uncooked Brussels. For a coleslaw, mix the shredded sprouts with toasted walnuts, grated Parmesan or pecorino, and a simple dressing with olive oil and lemon juice. If you want more of a salad, use those shredded Brussels on their own or mixed with kale or arugula plus those crunchy walnuts, shaved parmesan or crumbled goat cheese, roasted sunflower or pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries, and apples with a vinaigrette.