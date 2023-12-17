For Better Mushroom Texture, Press Out Extra Liquid After Steaming

Nobody likes a slimy mushroom, and whether it's your typical portobello or a delicacy like jian shou qing, achieving a meaty texture that highlights their savory flavors is everything when you're serving up fungi. Added to everything from pizza to soups and burritos to burgers, mushrooms have the power to make or break your meal. To get a better mushroom texture that will elevate all of your favorite foods — and is never, ever slimy — the best thing you can do is press out any of the extra liquid they're holding onto after you steam them.

Steaming might not seem like the way to go if you're trying to avoid something slimy, but it's actually the first step many chefs take when they're making dishes that feature mushrooms. A quick steam before sautéing mushrooms collapses the fungi and draws out the moisture from within them. Afterward, they'll just need a bit of cooking time for the liquid to evaporate. Then, you can continue to let them brown in the pan or prepare them another way — but, if you want an extra meaty texture, press out the extra liquid from them first.

Whether you're roasting, sautéing, or frying, a quick preliminary steam ensures that your mushrooms won't absorb any of the cooking oil you use. Pressing out the moisture by squeezing them between two paper towels is an extra step you can take to make sure that they come out extra dense and meaty, making them the perfect meat alternative for your vegetarian dishes.