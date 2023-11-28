A Quick Steam Before Sauteing Is Key For Flavorful Browned Mushrooms

Savory, meaty sauteed mushrooms sound easy to execute: Cut mushrooms and place them in a hot pan with oil, right? But mushrooms are finicky fungi. High in moisture, when crowded during cooking, they can suddenly release their liquids, creating a pan full of sodden shrooms. They are also full of air pockets that absorb oil during cooking. Understanding the structure of a mushroom helps to avoid these pitfalls, and also teaches us that steaming raw mushrooms so they are cooked before adding oil to the pan is the key to the perfect browned mushroom.

Unlike plants or animals, the cells of mushrooms contain a carbohydrate called chitin which keeps them firm while cooking; that's why they don't break down into mush in a braise or stew. Steaming mushrooms collapses the air pockets created by chitin's structure and draws out the internal moisture. Once steamed, a bit more cooking time will evaporate the liquids, and then the cooked mushrooms will brown fully in the pan without soaking up all the oil.