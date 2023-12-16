Use Canned Cinnamon Rolls For The Absolute Best Crust On Pies

The best winter-friendly desserts embody warmth, richness, sweetness, and delicious spices. The A-list lineup of holiday baking spices includes beloved classics like nutmeg and allspice, or the extra powerful flavors of cloves and star anise. But the star atop the Christmas tree of spices is, of course, cinnamon. A great way to incorporate the tasty bark into your bakes is by using canned cinnamon rolls, which are super versatile and easy to use.

From cinnamon roll French toast to cinnamon roll pull-apart monkey bread, there are so many ways to use canned cinnamon rolls to create delectable desserts and breakfasts. But really, what better way to incorporate the warmth of cinnamon and the decadent richness of icing than turning an ordinary holiday pie into a gooey cinnamon roll masterpiece? A cinnamon roll pie crust is also a great timesaver and is sure to be a hit with your family or guests, too.

A cinnamon roll pie crust is an excellent, flavorful addition to a variety of pies, including sweet and tart maple apple pie, rich pecan pie inspired by pecan cinnamon rolls, or even an ultra chocolatey custard pie. Just pair one of your tried and true pie-filling recipes with this crust technique, and you'll take your party pastry to a whole new level.