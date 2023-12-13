Roast Vegetables With Mandarin Slices For A Sweeter Coating

There's nothing like infusing vegetables with something sweet to make them so much better. Something as simple as caramelizing them in the oven or drizzling a bit of honey on them elevates the taste and texture of your favorite vegetables. To give them a sweeter coating, roast vegetables with mandarin oranges.

Citrus is known to add a bright, fresh flavor to vegetables; instead of springing for lemon juice, though, opt for oranges instead. With lemon's sweeter, headier cousin, the vegetables will still have a tang, but with a slightly honeyed flavor. Marinating them with a splash of orange juice would work, but using slices of the fruit itself works even better. When you place slices of mandarin oranges on top of the vegetables, the juices will slightly reduce, coating the veggies in the zesty, sweet citrus.

Plus, you're left with oranges that have a stronger flavor, which tastes incredible in between bites of earthy broccoli and savory mushrooms. After peeling and slicing the oranges, place them in a bowl with the vegetables and toss everything with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your choice of herbs and spices. Lay everything out on a sheet pan and roast for 30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.