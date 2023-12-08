Boniato: The Caribbean Sweet Potato That You May Mistake For A Yam

Boniato, botanically classified as ipomoea batatas, is a member of the tuber family that often flies under the radar or gets mistaken for a yam. Many Cubans, Columbians, Dominicans, Peruvians, and other communities across Central and South America will know this ingredient like the back of their hand, willingly and readily setting the record straight for whomever might be unfamiliar.

Boniato is a workhorse of an ingredient, known for providing anyone who cooks or eats it with long-lasting energy, by way of its subtly sweet, nutty, white flesh. Grown in tropical and subtropical climates, boniato is a mainstay in slow cooking across a number of cuisines. It is not a vegetable that likes to be rushed — not in its cultivation, its cooking, or its eating —though it may be hard to stop yourself from lapping it up by the forkful.

Boniato is eaten year-round, and grown year-round, too, in areas like Cuba, parts of Asia, and Southern Florida where two varieties are grown; "picadia" in autumn/winter, and "campeon" in the summer. However, as many parts of the world head into winter, a season associated with slow cooking now is just as good of a time as any to help you find, purchase, and cook this delicious root vegetable.