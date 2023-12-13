Use Up Canned Veggies To Make Easy Meat-Free Burgers

No matter who you are, odds are that you have a stock of canned veggies somewhere in your kitchen that you don't know when — or if — you'll get to. If you're preparing for the apocalypse, by all means, save them. But, when the time comes and you are left limited to the means of your bunker, you should know that those cans are a key ingredient for making easy, meat-free burgers. They'll be so good, you may want to plan on doubling your rations. For now, at least, you're free to use them up.

Blitzed in your food processor with legumes, eggs, and some flour and dolloped into a frying pan, those canned veggies that have been sitting in your pantry can take on an entirely new life — and the flavor options are as endless as the veggies you have to choose from. Canned corn, beets, carrots, potatoes, mushrooms, artichokes, sundried tomatoes, and more can be blended up with your preferred legume and any seasonings or herbs you so choose to create a flavorful, meat-free fritter perfectly fit for a couple of burger buns.