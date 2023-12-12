Brown Butter Is The Key To Unlocking Shrimp Pasta's Flavorful Potential

It's hard to imagine shrimp pasta being any better than it already is. Swirling strands of delicate noodles in a creamy sauce, punctuated with pieces of delicious shrimp — who would want to take away from that? But while shrimp pasta is magnificent as is, brown butter elevates the dish.

As far as proteins go, shrimp naturally tastes pretty good. The crustacean has a sweet, mild taste that doesn't need much but a dash of salt and pepper. With brown butter, the caramelized fat heightens the flavor of shrimp pasta, rather than masking it. It brings out the inherent sweetness of the shrimp while infusing the whole dish with its deep, nutty taste.

While pasta is typically tossed in the brown butter while it's still in the pan, recipe developer Kara Barrett opts to heat the shrimp in brown butter in her quick and easy brown butter shrimp pasta recipe. As the rich flavors of the brown butter are absorbed by the shrimp, the butter itself takes on the fresh, mildly fishy taste of the shrimp. Barrett then pours the shrimp and remaining butter onto the creamy pasta and mixes well to combine everything.