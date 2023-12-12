How To Store Leftover Canned Cranberry Sauce In The Fridge

There's always an ongoing debate over whether canned cranberry sauce or a homemade version is supreme, especially during the holidays. Everyone has their own answer, but if you appreciate the version served straight out of the can with the ribbed markings and jelly-like texture, you need to know how to properly store leftovers. It's even more essential if you're one of the few in the family who likes canned cranberry sauce, because you don't want those leftovers to go bad before you can use it on a sandwich or fresh waffles.

To properly store that leftover canned cranberry sauce, it's best to keep it out of the can because the metal can rust in the fridge. Instead, store it in an airtight plastic or glass container with a lid that fully seals so that it doesn't start to grow mold and so the flavors remain as fresh as possible for a canned food. As a reminder, your fridge should be set at 40 F or lower, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.