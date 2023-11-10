What Happens If You Heat Up Canned Cranberry Sauce

Canned cranberry sauce is a holiday side dish tradition. For many households, their Thanksgiving or Christmas table wouldn't be complete without slicing up that cylinder-shaped jellied blob straight from the can into perfect, ruby-red circles. However, if you want to give it a more homemade feel, it might surprise you to learn you can heat it — and that extra step is a game changer.

A can of cranberry sauce typically contains cranberries, high fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, and water, so when you plop it into a pot on low heat, it is going to melt down into an almost jam-like consistency, but that's not all that is going to change. It's also going to taste a little more like the version where you use fresh cranberries, which pop all over your stove as you heat them if you forget to put a lid on your pot.