The Simple Trick To Turn A Frozen Pizza Into Dinners For One

For a lot of folks, there's no such thing as a bad pizza — and that includes frozen pizza. On days when you don't feel like cooking or are strapped for time, heating up some frozen pizza is a convenient way of getting a quick, tasty dinner.

Portioning and storing a whole pan is a conundrum for those who live alone, however, since it would take more than one meal for a person to finish everything. Per the USDA Food Safety Guidelines, it's safe to refreeze unused portions of cooked food, but repeatedly thawing, heating, and refreezing pizza isn't just bothersome; it also diminishes the flavor and texture. Plus, you have only a two-hour window for putting uneaten food back in the refrigerator before it's unsafe for consumption.

A solution is to slice your frozen pizza before putting it in the oven. Even more convenient, cut it up into individual servings while still frozen so you thaw and heat a specific number of slices every time. Seems like a no-brainer, but the obviousness and simplicity of this hack make people skip it. The next time you stock up on frozen pizza, thaw them slightly and portion them into individual slices. A sharp knife (or pizza cutter) will make the work clean and quick. Rearrange the toppings, too, before cutting so pepperoni rounds, ham slices, and other fixings remain whole and properly distributed per slice. Wrap the slices individually in wax paper and store them in the freezer in an air-tight container.