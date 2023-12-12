Why Bread Turns Out Gummy And How To Avoid It In Your Next Bake

Nothing smells or tastes better than a loaf of freshly baked bread. Even better than enjoying the scent when it's wafting through your local bakery is when it's floating through your very own kitchen. Making bread at home can be a fun and rewarding activity, but many find it discouraging as the science of the process can result in a bit of trial and error. For example, if your homemade bread keeps turning out gummy, it may be a problem with your baking temperature.

It should come as no surprise that the outside of a loaf of bread cooks faster than the inside, seeing as the heat touches the exterior first before it is able to penetrate the interior. The more intense the heat in your oven, the more extreme the difference between these two cooking rates is. While a nice hot oven can produce a beautiful loaf with a crisp, golden crust, too hot of an oven will cause the crust to finish cooking long before the center of the bread. This will result in undercooked dough with a sticky, chewy texture rather than a fully risen crumb. Keeping a tighter control over the temperature of your oven is enough to prevent the issue from happening again in the future.