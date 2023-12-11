Hard Sauce Has Nothing To Do With Texture. It's All About The Booze

When a friend brings a dish labeled "hard sauce" to your potluck, you might naturally feel intrigued and a bit puzzled by its name. What exactly makes this sauce "hard?" Contrary to its name, hard sauce is not about its firm texture. Instead, it's a luxurious, creamy blend of sweetened butter and booze. At room temperature, hard sauce is firm but still spreadable. Atop hot and warm desserts, hard sauce transforms from a creamy compound butter into a melty, buttery sauce. So, while not exactly a sauce at room temperature, hard sauce does, in fact, become a sauce when spread over hot, sweet treats.

Thus, hard sauce's name has nothing to do with its texture; it's all about the booze. In the United Kingdom, hard sauce has a more suitable name: brandy butter. You get a fusion of sweetened butter and alcohol, like brandy. Of course, depending on your tastes and preferences, the liquor in the butter can also be sherry, whiskey, rum, or cognac. There's room for creativity when it comes to crafting hard sauce at home. The process is straightforward. Just whip softened unsalted butter with confectioners' sugar and a splash of booze. In a sense, hard sauce is just another name for boozy buttercream.