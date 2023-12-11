Place A Chili Pepper Stem Into Milk For A Batch Of DIY Yogurt

If you're prone to growing your own produce or making things from scratch, then you know the value of saving things for later use that could otherwise be regarded as "trash." Whether that's reserving veggie scraps to make a broth or keeping green onion stalks to produce more of the aromatic, everything can be reused. The next time you chop up chili peppers, save the stems to make yogurt.

Together, chili peppers and milk sound like an odd pairing. The latter is what you drink when you eat too much of the former. However, when combined, they can make a delicious batch of yogurt. It turns out that chili stems naturally contain a bacteria that is used to make yogurt, allowing it to ferment milk into the creamy treat. If you want to make some homemade yogurt and don't have a yogurt starter, chili pepper stems work in a pinch.

Making homemade yogurt is easy — once you heat whole milk in a pot, let it cool down to about 105 F. Pour the milk into jars and drop a few chili pepper stems into each of them before covering the jars. If you have an incubator, leave them there for eight hours. If not, place the jars in the oven at 120 F. Afterwards, you can remove the stems and place the yogurt in the refrigerator, where it should last for two weeks.