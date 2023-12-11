The Best Type Of Eggplant To Use For Stuffed Dishes

There's an infinite array of ingredients with which to make Mediterranean stuffed eggplant. You can go the Moroccan route with chermoula and lamb, the Lebanese with spiced beef and onions, the Greek with béchamel sauce and feta cheese, or the Spanish route with pork and mozzarella. But it's important to pick the right one when you're buying eggplant to stuff.

In general, you want to avoid varieties that lack the volume you would want for stuffing; that means staying away from the thinner, more delicate varieties, such as Chinese and Japanese eggplants. But size isn't the only factor to consider when prepping. Italian eggplants, American eggplants, and even the smaller graffiti eggplants are all sturdy enough to be stuffed.

It's also important, whether you're stuffing them or not, that you pick the best-looking, freshest eggplants you can find, and avoid those that might be browning or soft to the touch. Look for eggplants that are firm, with their skin still intact — that means no bruising or discoloration — and green stems.