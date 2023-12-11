Is It Safe To Eat An Unripe Avocado?

While Central and South Americans have been privy to avocado's buttery taste for centuries, the tropical fruit didn't become popular stateside until the 1980's and had another surge of prominence around 10 years ago. What seemed like a passing millennial trend soon became a solidified brunch staple. For some avocado aficionados, having a few unripe avocados means they must begrudgingly choose another ingredient with which to make toast — or do they?

With other beloved tropical fruits like lychee or passion fruit, eating them unripe can be dangerous, resulting in fever, seizures, or cyanide poisoning from young passion fruits, specifically. Thankfully, avocados don't share the same fate. While they won't taste as good, there's no problem with eating an unripe avocado. If you're unable to tell from its bright, green look and firm skin that an avocado is unripe, the bitter or bland taste will certainly be an indication.

Despite its underwhelming flavor and flesh that's as hard as the outer skin, unripe avocados aren't dangerous, so you can still go ahead and eat them. If you can't wait for it to ripen or have already opened it up accidentally, there are a number of things to do with an unripe avocado.