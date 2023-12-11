How You Freeze Cabbage Depends On When You Want To Use It

If you've ever had more cabbage than you can use — maybe you got a little carried away at the farmer's market, or your garden has been particularly generous — freezing the leafy vegetable is an easy and effective solution for you. The way you freeze it, however, greatly depends on when you plan to use it, whether it's in a few weeks or several months.

First, let's talk about short-term freezing. In this case, you'll be freezing the cabbage raw. Begin by rinsing it thoroughly under cold water, then pat it dry. Next, decide how you want to use your cabbage in the future to determine how you should cut it. You can chop it into shreds for stir-fries or casseroles, cut it into cabbage wedges for roasting, or even leave it in larger chunks for soups or stews.

Once you have your cabbage prepared, spread the pieces out on a baking tray. Pop the tray into the freezer for a couple of hours. This flash freeze helps keep the pieces separate, making it easier for you to grab just the amount you need later on. After the pieces are frozen, transfer them into freezer bags or containers. Squeeze as much air from the bags as possible to avoid freezer burn, then seal. Finally, label your bags with the date, so you know when to use them by. Raw frozen cabbage is best used within two months.