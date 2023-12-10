Replace Potatoes With Carrots In Gnocchi For A Sweeter Pasta Dish

Nothing is quite as special as a fresh plate of soft, pillowy gnocchi. Starchy potatoes come together with a little flour, salt, and egg to create a meal that will melt in your mouth and satisfy your stomach. But potatoes are not the only ingredient that you can use to craft this irresistible pasta. To explore the sweeter side of these dumplings when cooking homemade gnocchi, try swapping the potatoes for carrots.

Carrots, like potatoes, are a vegetable that is considerably high in starch. This is what makes this substitution so achievable; starch is a crucial part of forming any kind of pasta dough. In addition, carrots have a higher sugar content than potatoes — with 4.7 grams per 100-gram serving compared to a potato's .9 grams for the same size serving. This brings a sweet and vegetal flavor to the pasta which can intrigue and entice a palate that is used to traditional gnocchi. It also offers a stunning orange color and opens the opportunity for many new flavor combinations based on how you choose to pair the dish with other sauces and accouterment.