Pair Coleslaw With Baked Beans For An Unexpectedly Delicious Burger Topping
You might be used to pairing coleslaw and baked beans as sides with burgers at cookouts or dinner parties. The contrasting flavors and textures of the crunchy and creamy slaw with the rich and tangy baked beans make for a delicious combination — so much so that you might even eat them together in one bite. So why not lean into the flavor combination and use them as burger toppings? You'll get to skip the forks and spoons, after all.
The coleslaw will provide the same textural component and sharp taste it does with hot dogs. Meanwhile, baked beans typically include ketchup, adding the mild acidity you might expect from the condiment or other toppings you usually put on a hamburger. You can also combine the two toppings with other common toppings like sliced tomato, avocado, lettuce, bacon, or pickles – just don't overdo it or the toppings might fall off the burger.
Topping burgers with coleslaw and baked beans
When it comes to the coleslaw, if you want the crunchiest texture then it's best to make it from scratch with fresh cabbage, carrots, and a dressing with mayonnaise and lemon juice for acidity. You can add other ingredients like sliced almonds for more crunch, red onions for a bit of tang, or sriracha or another hot sauce for spiciness. But if you are short on time, store-bought coleslaw will still be delicious. Either way, drain some of the dressing off when adding it to your burger so it doesn't make your bun soggy.
Baked beans take a bit of effort to make from scratch, so if you're using them as a topping then a canned option will be just fine. There are many varieties of canned baked beans, so you can choose an option based on your preferred flavor profiles. Go with a brown sugar or honey variety if you want a touch of sweetness or keep it simple with original baked beans for the classic flavor. You can elevate canned baked beans by adding hot sauce, bacon pieces, or a squirt of mustard for tang. And if you have leftover homemade baked beans from a cookout, using them as a burger topping is a way to eliminate food waste, and to save you more time.