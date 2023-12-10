Pair Coleslaw With Baked Beans For An Unexpectedly Delicious Burger Topping

When it comes to the coleslaw, if you want the crunchiest texture then it's best to make it from scratch with fresh cabbage, carrots, and a dressing with mayonnaise and lemon juice for acidity. You can add other ingredients like sliced almonds for more crunch, red onions for a bit of tang, or sriracha or another hot sauce for spiciness. But if you are short on time, store-bought coleslaw will still be delicious. Either way, drain some of the dressing off when adding it to your burger so it doesn't make your bun soggy.

Baked beans take a bit of effort to make from scratch, so if you're using them as a topping then a canned option will be just fine. There are many varieties of canned baked beans, so you can choose an option based on your preferred flavor profiles. Go with a brown sugar or honey variety if you want a touch of sweetness or keep it simple with original baked beans for the classic flavor. You can elevate canned baked beans by adding hot sauce, bacon pieces, or a squirt of mustard for tang. And if you have leftover homemade baked beans from a cookout, using them as a burger topping is a way to eliminate food waste, and to save you more time.