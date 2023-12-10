Use The Wheeled Ring From Your Microwave As A Makeshift Lazy Susan

In a world where repurposing and DIY solutions are becoming ever more popular, sometimes the most ingenious ideas come from the most unexpected places. Take, for instance, the humble wheeled ring from your microwave. You know, the small, unassuming piece with little wheels that keeps the microwave glass plate spinning? It turns out, this simple gadget can be transformed into something surprisingly useful — a makeshift lazy Susan.

The concept of a lazy Susan, traditionally a rotating tray used to easily share dishes at a meal table, has found its place in various aspects of daily life. From organizing spices in a kitchen cupboard and simplifying your cake-decorating process to holding art supplies and organizing tools, this little turntable's utility is undeniable. So if you don't have a lazy Susan, or you're looking for a cost-effective alternative, your answer might just be sitting in your kitchen, quietly doing its job in the microwave.

It's not just about saving money; it's about seeing the potential in everyday objects to solve problems and add convenience to our lives. But how exactly can you transform a microwave ring into a lazy Susan?