Appalachian Sippin Cream Is The Boozy Addition Your Coffee Needs

Although some people prefer their coffee black, others can't imagine enjoying coffee without the addition of some extra flavor. And there is no shortage of coffee creamers out there for just this reason, available in powdered and liquid form, and made of dairy milk or milk alternatives such as soy, almond, coconut, cashew, and oat, they come in flavors such as vanilla, hazelnut, pumpkin spice, caramel, maple, and even cocktail-inspired flavors such as Kahlua and Creme and Amaretto (though sans alcohol).

Then there are those who prefer their coffee with a kick, like a bit of actual whiskey in the classic Irish coffee. Although a standard Irish coffee isn't actually that strong once you factor in the coffee and other liquids, it may still be too much in some cases. This is where Appalachian Sippin' Cream comes in. It's a rum-based liqueur that clocks in at 40 proof (or 20% alcohol) — comparable to Kahlua, just slightly stronger than Baileys Irish Cream, and half as strong as many whiskeys — that adds just a slight boozy kick when added to your coffee, and available in nine tasty flavors: Banana Pudding, Butter Pecan, Dark Chocolate Coffee, Electric Orange, Peanut Butter, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Strawberry Dream, Eggo Nog, and Eggo Brunch in a Jar (with the latter two in collaboration with the Kellogg Company, makers of Eggo Waffles).