Appalachian Sippin Cream Is The Boozy Addition Your Coffee Needs
Although some people prefer their coffee black, others can't imagine enjoying coffee without the addition of some extra flavor. And there is no shortage of coffee creamers out there for just this reason, available in powdered and liquid form, and made of dairy milk or milk alternatives such as soy, almond, coconut, cashew, and oat, they come in flavors such as vanilla, hazelnut, pumpkin spice, caramel, maple, and even cocktail-inspired flavors such as Kahlua and Creme and Amaretto (though sans alcohol).
Then there are those who prefer their coffee with a kick, like a bit of actual whiskey in the classic Irish coffee. Although a standard Irish coffee isn't actually that strong once you factor in the coffee and other liquids, it may still be too much in some cases. This is where Appalachian Sippin' Cream comes in. It's a rum-based liqueur that clocks in at 40 proof (or 20% alcohol) — comparable to Kahlua, just slightly stronger than Baileys Irish Cream, and half as strong as many whiskeys — that adds just a slight boozy kick when added to your coffee, and available in nine tasty flavors: Banana Pudding, Butter Pecan, Dark Chocolate Coffee, Electric Orange, Peanut Butter, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Strawberry Dream, Eggo Nog, and Eggo Brunch in a Jar (with the latter two in collaboration with the Kellogg Company, makers of Eggo Waffles).
From moonshine to sippin creams
Founded in Gatlinburg, Tennessee 2014, Sugarlands Distilling Company made a name for itself for its craft (and legal) moonshine, some of which featured partnerships with figures from Discovery's "Moonshiners" show. In 2016, they introduced their Appalachian Sippin' Creams , which Sugarlands describes on their website as "perfect for desserts, cocktails, or an anytime treat." Eater uses the term "boozy coffee creamer" to describe the product (which is quite appropriate, and Sugarlands even offers several boozy coffee recipes on its recipes website), noting that it "adds sweetness, velvety texture, and just the tiniest hint of booze," all without "those weird emulsifiers and extreme amounts of sugar that give regular flavored coffee creamer that thick, strange mouthfeel."
You can add Appalachian Sippin' Creams to either hot or cold coffee, much as you could regular coffee creamer, for just a little hint of alcohol with your coffee. For something with more kick, combine one of Sugarlands' other products with the Appalachian Sippin' Cream, such as the 100-proof Silver Cloud Tennessee Sour Mash Moonshine with the Dark Chocolate Coffee Appalachian Sippin' Cream plus cold brew coffee and half & half to make a Mountain Morning or the 80-proof Mark & Digger's Hazelnut Rum Moonshine and the Butter Pecan Appalachian Sippin' Cream plus cold brew coffee, whipped cream, and cinnamon toast flavored cereal to make a Cinnamon Toast Cold Brew.