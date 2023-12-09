Saute The Aromatics First For Extra Flavor In Cheese Balls

Every good get-together begins with an array of tasty appetizers. These take shape in the form of everything from savory spinach and artichoke dip to herby pigs in a blanket. Perhaps the most show-stopping appetizer of all, however, is the cheese ball. A good cheese ball is creamy, rich, and salty, but most importantly bursting with flavor. To ensure that yours hits the mark during your next gathering, be sure to saute the aromatic ingredients before adding them to your recipe.

Aromatics are a category of ingredients that are known for their strong flavor and aroma — hence their name. They elevate any dish they are in by creating a unifying foundation against which other flavors shine. To do their best work, however, aromatics need to be exposed to heat. This is because applying heat helps them to release the oils and other compounds that make them so fragrant and delicious — those which otherwise would not be unlocked. The more potent the aromatics, the more pungent and delectable your cheese ball will be, so it's a step you won't want to skip.