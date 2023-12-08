Use Almond Flour To Thicken Beef Stroganoff And Keep It Keto-Friendly

Traditionally made with beef, mushrooms, sour cream, and mustard, beef stroganoff has a comforting, luscious consistency that's perfect for serving over noodles or rice. But the thickening agent usually used to create this velvety texture is all-purpose flour, which can pose a problem if you're living a keto lifestyle and curbing the amount of carbs you consume. Luckily, almond flour is a fantastic keto-friendly alternative that beautifully delivers the same appetizing creaminess with fewer carbs. This perfect substitute that's likely already in your pantry means you'll never have to sacrifice enjoying a hearty bowl of beef stroganoff ever again.

Widely available in supermarkets, almond flour is a finely ground mixture of blanched and peeled almonds. With just 21g of carbohydrates per 100g of flour, plenty of protein, and a high fat ratio, this versatile, gluten-free ingredient is often used in baked goods to keep them moist and lend them a tender crumb. However, it's also a useful substitute for wheat flour in recipes like stews and soups that call for a fast-acting thickener because it has a mild taste and pale color that doesn't compete with the existing flavors in a savory dish. The almond flour simply thickens up the liquid, lending it heaps of body to make a creamy sauce. To use almond flour in your beef stroganoff, all you need to do is sprinkle a couple of tablespoons over your mushrooms and onions while they're sauteing.