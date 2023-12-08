Dip Ice Cubes In Chocolate For Clever Mini Dessert Cups

These cute cups can be a little finicky if it's your first time making them, although the results are well worth the effort. Keep in mind that you'll need to drop your cubes in the melted chocolate as soon as you remove them from the tray — wait any longer and the ice will melt, ruining the whole structure of the bowl. As for the chocolate, you want it to be melted and warm enough to stick to the ice, but not so piping hot that it immediately melts your cube. And before you even get there, it's important to melt your chocolate so you're left with a smooth, silky texture. If you go with the old-fashioned method over the stove, whether using a double boiler or just a saucepan over low heat, make sure to stir often. But if you use the microwave, take your bowl out and stir every 30 seconds to avoid a gritty consistency.

While an ice cube tray may be the easiest way to start when making chocolate cups, feel free to branch out. A muffin tin can be used for bowls that hold bigger desserts, and if you don't have popsicle sticks, chopsticks broken in half would also work here. You can also use whichever chocolate type best complements your treat's fillings, whether milk, dark, or white, so you have room to get creative and whip up your favorite tasty combination.