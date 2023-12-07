Upgrade Salmon With Your Favorite Bottle Of Green Goddess Dressing

A foolproof method for a delicious meal is slapping some type of sauce on salmon. Whether it's a blend of ginger and mint or a quick honey-soy sauce glaze, dressing it with a sauce always yields flavorful fish. To give salmon an herbaceous upgrade, adorn it with green goddess dressing.

Made from mayo or Greek yogurt, plenty of fresh herbs, lemon juice, anchovies, and garlic, the dressing is tangy, fresh, and bright. A delicious accompaniment to salmon's own rich flavor, green goddess dressing uplifts the fish. Use it to marinate salmon or top it off after it's been cooked. Store-bought dressing works well, but our green goddess dressing recipe is also a great choice.

Rub green goddess dressing all over a piece of thawed, dried salmon and let it marinate for around half an hour. Roast it in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes or put it in the air fryer for 10 minutes. You can also place the dressing on top of the filet and steam it until it's cooked through.