Fruit Juice Is The Ideal Cognac Substitute For Alcohol-Free Cooking

People have been using alcohol's sharp scent and taste in cooking for as long as liquors have existed. But, due to various reasons — such as lifestyle choices or health concerns — not everyone can enjoy boozy recipes. However, that doesn't mean you have to give up on excellent dishes like boeuf bourguignon, which typically call for cognac to be added. Switch out the cognac for fruit juice and — surprisingly — the recipe will still work!

Cognac is commonly used in European recipes (especially in French cuisine) because it adds a delightful fruity note to the food, thanks to the fermented grapes that serve as its base. Despite being pretty potent, typically having 40% alcohol by volume or more, its flavors are relatively mild. So, if the recipe only needs cognac to make a liquid base, you can easily swap it with plain water. But if it's for flavor, you can switch it out with fruit juice.

Unsweetened white grape juice is a fantastic option for this. Its gentle sweetness and hint of tanginess make it a near-perfect match to cognac's flavor. Better yet, since fruit juice is fairly light, you can typically make a 1:1 substitute without a problem. Outside of grape juice, if you feel like experimenting, you could even give apple juice a try. While it won't taste exactly like the liquor, the extra fruitiness from apples can bring a unique twist to your dish. Plus, apple juice can still provide that touch of sweetness and acidity you're looking for in a cognac substitute.