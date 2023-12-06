The Bold Aromatics In Marinade Should Be Grated For More Penetrating Flavor

A well-prepared dish should start tantalizing your taste buds as soon as it leaves the kitchen. Think of dishes like garlic-ginger beef stew – you can smell its wonderful herbs and savory aroma, and you can't wait to dig in even before it's on the table. If the food doesn't have a great fragrance, it'll still feel a bit lacking or even off-putting regardless of whether or not it's perfectly cooked.

But as valuable as they are, it can be pretty tricky to extract scents and flavors from bold aromatics like shallots, chili peppers, and onions. And bringing out the best in these robust ingredients becomes especially important when you're making a marinade. After all, the whole point of making a marinade is to add extra taste and aroma to the final dish. Fortunately, there's a simple trick to make the aromatics in the marinade work overtime: grate them!

When you grate aromatics like ginger and fresh garlic and add them to your marinade, it makes their flavors even stronger because it ruptures more of their cell walls, giving your concoction a richer taste. What's more, the small bits created by grating have a bigger surface area, which allows them to interact and release their aromatic compounds deep into your marinade and, later, into your food. As a bonus, aromatics usually stay in the marinade instead of being fished out like they often are in full dishes. So, when you grate them, they blend right into your dish's texture. No need to deal with big chunks of shallot or ginger floating around in your food anymore!