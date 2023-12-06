Be An Exceptional Holiday Guest By Gifting The Dish You Bring Food In

At the next holiday party in which you're invited to bring a dish to share, you might want to consider leaving the platter behind. While many guests won't think about leaving crockery or dishware with the host, your thoughtful gift can be appreciated, particularly around the holidays when larger gatherings and comforting recipes demand more plates of food.

Instead of simply baking your go-to yellow squash casserole recipe in one of your own used dishes, head to the store and buy a brand-new glistening piece that you can fill with your intended culinary creations. The bright designer hues of Le Creuset's cookware sets can bring an instant festive upgrade to any kitchen, and when coupled with a meaningful note, your hosts will be more than pleased to have offered a dinner invitation. After the last bit of food from your platter is scooped up and devoured — and long after your departure — your gift will be treasured.