If You Don't Have Lard, Use Vegetable Shortening For Tamales Instead

Vegetable shortening is a meat-free and dairy-free substitute for lard, allowing you to serve tamales to meat eaters and vegans alike. That said, there are other substitutes for lard that will work well in tamale recipes as well, like refined coconut oil, butter, and avocado oil. Chicken fat and bacon fat will supply a similar flavor profile to lard but aren't as easy to buy off grocery store shelves.

Tamales are a special treat and a classic Christmas dish in Mexican households because they're a tedious labor of love. Tamale dough is sticky and wet but has a propensity to fall apart during cooking and dry out or harden during storage. Consequently, it's important to ensure that you thoroughly cover the entire surface area of each tamale with corn husks, using two or more to overlap each other if necessary. Furthermore, you'll need to soak the corn husks so that they are pliable enough to fold without crumbling or cracking.

You'll fold the corn husks burrito-style to create the classic rectangular-shaped tamales. Like a burrito, you'll need to leave a substantial perimeter of masa surrounding a tablespoon or two of sweet or savory filling. Tamales taste the best fresh from the steamer as they tend to dry up the longer they sit out. If you have leftovers, reheat them in their husks in a steamer or saucepan filled with an inch of water and covered over low heat for around 20 minutes.