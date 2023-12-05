Raksi Is An Iconic Nepalese Alcoholic Drink That's Often Brewed At Home

In the high mountains of the Himalayas, a delicious home brew can be found. Raksi (sometimes spelled rakshi) is a general Nepali term for distilled spirits but also refers to a specific alcoholic drink made from kodo millet or rice. Raksi can also be made from wheat, potatoes, corn, barley, or even fruit, but millet is the most common. When made from millet, raksi is clear in color with a harsh nose but a smooth taste often compared to sake. Raksi is generally served at room temperature, though some people like to drink it warm.

Raksi is commonly fermented in the backyards of rustic homes scattered around the countryside. Each region of Nepal is known for its own style of raksi, with some being more respected than others. Supposedly, the way to identify a good quality raksi is to light a match next to it. If it lights up in a blue flame, you've got the good stuff.

Don't worry, it's not as strong as that makes it sound. Alcohol can be flammable past 40% alcohol by volume (ABV), and most raksi is around 45% ABV. That's comparable to a low-proof whiskey, which may be why raksi is sometimes called Nepalese whiskey. The smooth taste of a 15% ABV sake combined with the high proof point of a whiskey makes raksi a little dangerous for the unaware. Better to sip on it if you've never tried it before.