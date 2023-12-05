Why You Shouldn't Store Bacon In Its Original Packaging

We often keep food in its original packaging without giving it much thought. It's convenient, and these packages are designed to keep food fresh for a while, right? Well, that's true for most foods, but when it comes to one breakfast favorite — smoked bacon — the story is different.

The bacon you pick up at the grocery store usually comes in a sealed plastic bag, meant to protect it from exposure to oxygen. As long as you don't open it, this packaging can keep your bacon safe in the fridge for up to two weeks. However, once you open that bag, its shelf life drops to just one week in the fridge, possibly even less.

Oxygen speeds up the spoilage process because it provides an ideal environment for harmful bacteria to thrive. Since most bacon packages don't have a zipper or resealing feature, it's best to transfer all the leftover bacon strips to an airtight container or a Ziploc bag once you've opened them. Putting them back into their original packaging may cause the meat to lose its flavor and eventually turn into spoiled bacon much quicker than you may expect!