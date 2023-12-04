Mashed Potatoes Can Stand In For Polenta When Making Stuffed Mushrooms

You might be used to making stuffed mushrooms with a cheesy breadcrumb mixture or polenta, as we recommend in our original recipe for polenta and sausage-stuffed mushrooms. Both renditions make delicious, bite-sized appetizers — but we think there's a strong case to be made for making stuffed mushrooms with mashed potatoes. The result is a hearty, creamy filling that will make your guests clear the party tray before it's even time for the main course.

Why do mashed potatoes work for stuffed mushrooms? Think about it: The consistency is not much different than creamy polenta, so it will be easy to fill the mushrooms with the mixture. This ingredient also provides contrasting textures between the tender mushrooms and the creaminess of the mashed potatoes, just like the polenta in our recipe.

To convince you further, some home cooks already serve mashed potatoes topped with sautéed mushrooms so using the two ingredients for this dish will lend umami-packed flavor in one bite without needing a fork. This technique also helps prevent food waste if you have a container of leftover mashed potatoes in the back of your refrigerator.