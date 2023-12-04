A Little Bit Of Milk Helps To Revive Dried Coconut

Of the many ingredients that can technically be used to rehydrate coconut, milk is the most effective. Unlike water, the dairy-based beverage imparts extra richness. That said, either full-fat or skim milk will do the trick, but you can also use whatever you happen to have on hand, including plant-based milks made with nuts, oats, or rice. To really amplify flavors, however, we recommend wetting the dried coconut with coconut milk.

The process of using milk to rehydrate coconut can be carried out in a few different ways based on the amount of dried coconut and the degree of flexibility you hope to achieve. For example, to freshen up a handful of shriveled and shredded coconut, you'll only need to drizzle a modest amount of milk over the pieces. After letting them rest in the milk for several minutes, the coconut will absorb the liquid, resulting in bits that are plumper and fluffier. Otherwise, to transform flakes to the point where they can substitute fresh coconut, shards must soak in milk (preferably warmed) for up to an hour before being strained and worked into recipes.

For times when you can't get your hands on fresh fruit, rehydrating dried flakes with milk can deliver the same great tastes and textures with ease. Whip up these delicate coconut candied carrots, soaking dried coconut slightly, and taste for yourself!